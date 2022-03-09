Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declines By 21.8%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:GCV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,838. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

