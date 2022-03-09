Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Expands By 31.6%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $47,878,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $31,429,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after buying an additional 522,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $18,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.