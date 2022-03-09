Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Declines By 20.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

