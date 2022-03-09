Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 19,415 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

SSTK traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.67. 4,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,539. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

