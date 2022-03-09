Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given New C$2.15 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

SMT traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.04. 40,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.34 million and a PE ratio of 19.90.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 40,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares in the company, valued at C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

