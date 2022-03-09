Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Up 11.9%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 29,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,471,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 138.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.