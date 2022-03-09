Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

