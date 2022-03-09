Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

FRA WAF opened at €86.10 ($93.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €118.32 and a 200-day moving average of €130.23. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($166.52).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

