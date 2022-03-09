Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $106.73

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.73, but opened at $116.25. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $119.45, with a volume of 3,914 shares trading hands.

SI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.44. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 41.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.