Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $836.86 million, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 86,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.