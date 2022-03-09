Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($211.96) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($176.09) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €161.45 ($175.49).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €119.80 ($130.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of €149.43 and a 200 day moving average of €142.10. Sixt has a 52-week low of €101.20 ($110.00) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($185.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

