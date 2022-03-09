Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) President Michael Greenberg Acquires 28,000 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Greenberg purchased 75,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,867,250.00.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

