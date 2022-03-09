Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.81 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.