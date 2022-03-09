Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.43.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$27.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$998.52 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$26.02 and a 1 year high of C$41.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.19.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

