Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $150.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNBR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

