SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $594.71

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.71 and traded as low as $528.00. SMC shares last traded at $536.03, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.83.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.