SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $594.71

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.71 and traded as low as $528.00. SMC shares last traded at $536.03, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.83.
About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMC (SMECF)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.