Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Cap of $202,730.32

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $202,730.32 and $592,165.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

