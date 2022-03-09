Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €25.50 ($27.72) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €36.00 ($39.13) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.74 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

