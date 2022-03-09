Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial.

