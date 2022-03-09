Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $11,123,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 279,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sotera Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 156,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sotera Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

