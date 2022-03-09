South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.93

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 1825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after buying an additional 2,103,134 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,406,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,961,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.