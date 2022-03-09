South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.22. South State posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $799,000. Amundi bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in South State by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in South State by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in South State by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. South State has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

