South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.22. South State posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

3 Stocks Set to Double
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $799,000. Amundi bought a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in South State by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in South State by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in South State by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. South State has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

South State Company Profile (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.