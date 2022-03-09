Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.23

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 868875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.