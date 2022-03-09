Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Update

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.57. 1,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $46,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after acquiring an additional 278,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

