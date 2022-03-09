SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

