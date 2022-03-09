Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SR. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE SR opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Spire by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 498,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.