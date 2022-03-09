Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,840 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,283,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 555,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $8.73 on Wednesday, reaching $310.35. 45,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $251.64 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.