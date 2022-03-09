Spire Wealth Management Has $33.29 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $377.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

