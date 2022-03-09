Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,135 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.48. 10,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,864. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.52 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.