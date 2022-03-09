Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 187.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

