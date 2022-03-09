SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($1.18). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,543. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

