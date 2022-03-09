Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $51,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $103,492.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,327 shares of company stock worth $9,327,897 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

