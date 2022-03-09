Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of SPT traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,327 shares of company stock worth $9,327,897. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.