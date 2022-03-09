Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.79.

SPRB opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.43. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

