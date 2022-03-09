Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Grid by 30.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.68) to GBX 1,105 ($14.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

