Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 177.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

