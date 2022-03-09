Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE FOR opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.93. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.