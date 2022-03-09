Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,273 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 255,551 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.