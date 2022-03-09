Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,503 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,861,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $123,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

