Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $15.18. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Squarespace shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 23,037 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.
In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26.
About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
