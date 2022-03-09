Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $15.18. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Squarespace shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 23,037 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Get Squarespace alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Squarespace by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 34.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 180,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.