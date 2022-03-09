SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

