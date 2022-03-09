Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Stabilus (ETR:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($88.04) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of STM stock traded up €1.66 ($1.80) on Wednesday, hitting €48.50 ($52.72). 43,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €46.50 ($50.54) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($78.86). The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of €60.68 and a 200 day moving average of €62.62.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

