State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

LXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.