State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,711 shares of company stock valued at $109,818,722 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $219.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,199.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

