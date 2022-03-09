State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,309 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 907,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

ARW stock opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

