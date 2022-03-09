State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,770 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 13,133.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,215,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

