State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,048 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.05 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

