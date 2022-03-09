State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,398 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

