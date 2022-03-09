State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

