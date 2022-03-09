Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,615,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 1,937,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.9 days.

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Stelco has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

